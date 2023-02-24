San Diego Stopped by Coachella Valley

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 14-38-1-0 and 7-19-1-0 at home.

Rocco Grimaldi posted a two-point effort (1-1=2), scoring his 26th goal of the season to tie for the lead in goals among American Hockey League skaters. The right wing has recorded seven goals in his last five games and nine of the Gulls' 20 goals in February, accounting for 45% of the team's scoring during the month. In addition, Grimaldi ranks eighth in the league with 26-26=52 points, topping the Gulls leaderboard in goals and points, while tying for first in assists.

Chase De Leo contributed an assist, extending his point streak into a fifth game (4-2=6). De Leo earned a point in each of his four games (2-2=4) since returning to the Gulls lineup on Feb. 18.

Pavol Regenda recorded his 12th goal of the season at 18:29 of the final frame, pushing his point streak into a fourth game (2-3=5) to match a career best (two additional times, last: four games from Dec. 23, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023).

Gage Alexander made 16 saves on 20 shots and took the loss, while Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 10-of-11 shots in relief.

The Gulls will take on the Ontario Reign in a matinee match up at Toyota Arena this Sunday, Feb. 26 (3 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard

On the loss to Coachella Valley

I think we played a pretty good game starting off. It was like...after the second period we were like, it's 5-1 but it really didn't feel like that. Just a couple of breakdowns, you know, bad goals, shots go in, but we really didn't feel like it was a game out of reach. Like, 5-1, we thought we were in the game. We had some good opportunities. But obviously, a couple breakdowns that cost us a lot and that's where the game was played.

On where the team can improve before Sunday's game in Ontario

I think that compete level was there. Obviously, the third period was a little slower, but like I told you, it was 5-1. The compete level...we just gotta have an attitude where we don't quit. Even if we're losing, we got to have kind of a swagger to know that we can come back and that we can make a tie game and then eventually maybe win the game. So, I think we got to stay focused on the same compete level we had, and good things will happen from there.

On the team's putting together a 60-minute effort

Yeah, obviously, we got a goal disallowed, too. That kind of, you know, put us on their heels a little bit. But then we went right back and scored again. I think we just got to be more focused on the task. And, you know, like I said, the compete level was there. Just gotta be more focused and more consistent in our plays, and that's going to help us eventually win.

Left Wing Pavol Regenda

On the loss to Coachella Valley

I think we started really good. I mean, it was up-and-down hockey. We had a lot of chances, they had a lot of chances. But, we did a few mistakes. They scored more goals, you know, they scored five and we scored one (through two periods). So that's probably the main reason; we aren't going to win the game with one goal. So, we have to improve that and hopefully we can bring it next game.

On his third-period goal

I got a puck, so I know if I give it to Rocco, you know, he's really good with that. So, we just kind of played, me and (Chase) De Leo and Rocco. So, someone gets in. I'm really happy for that, but you have to bring that earlier and score more goals like that, driving to the net and playing pucks around it.

On how the Gulls can find consistency in their game

We just have to keep on going every time. You know, it doesn't matter if it's like power play, p.k. (penalty kill), whatever. Every situation, everybody has to go in and it start(s) with us. Just have to probably want to (get) better and just keep on working. You know, just put your head down and say we have to score more goals to win a game.

On what the team can bring into Ontario

We finished the game really good. You know, we've been finishing, we've been forechecking really good so, you know, at least we're gonna bring a good third period to have a good end for (the) Sunday game. Yeah, just have to keep on doing that. You know, that's our game, to hustle really hard, to make smart plays. Hopefully, we can show it in the Sunday game.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the team's biggest struggle tonight

Man, it was actually pretty good effort. I mean, we kept it close - we hit a post, had a goal called back, missed a two on one that was an empty netter. I don't know - didn't get a lot of stops. That was a big thing, and I usually don't say that, but it was kind of the thing tonight. For the most part, I mean, we battled through the whole game. I mean, it was a 5-2 game, but it wasn't really. It was a lot closer than that. The fans, they saw a hell of a tilt between (Travis) Howe and (Ian) McKinnon. So, that was kind of fun. I haven't seen one of those in a while, big, heavy man battle. Overall, I mean, power play has got to get going a little bit. We didn't have a lot of touches on that, but overall, the effort was there. Like I said, the guys played for 60 minutes. The other team got up a few goals on us and no one quit.

On the team's performance at the start of the game

Yeah, I mean, you look at (Rocco) Grimaldi scor(ing) two goals in two shifts, but I guess it was goaltender interference and you've got to live with it. We had opportunities and didn't capitalize, and they did.

On Chase De Leo's performance since returning from injury

Yeah, I mean, that both those guys together (Grimaldi and De Leo) are fun to watch. They're real entertaining - they get after it, they hold on to pucks and make plays and they get in behind the other team. They make a lot of stuff happen.

On the positives the team will take from tonight into Sunday's game

The biggest thing is, going in (to) Ontario, the last game we played against them we did a lot of good things and hopefully, we get that same effort.

