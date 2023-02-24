Dallas Recalls Olofsson; Headrick and Poirier Return to Idaho

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Additionally, defenseman Owen Headrick and goaltender Remi Poirier have been loaned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 15 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points and a plus-9 rating.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

Headrick, 25, made his Texas debut last Sunday at Milwaukee in a 3-2 overtime win and had a plus-1 rating. The rookie also has 41 points (12-29--41) in 40 games with the Steelheads, leading all ECHL defenseman in goals and points.

The 6-foot, 183-pound defenseman was originally undrafted and signed and AHL contract with Texas on August 24, 2022.

Poirier, 21, won back-to-back games for Texas Sunday at Milwaukee and Wednesday at Rockford, his first two AHL victories. He made his AHL debut Nov. 9 at Colorado, and has a 2-0-1 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. Additionally, the rookie is 18-2-1 in 22 appearances with Idaho and leads the ECHL with a 1.99 GAA and .931 save percentage, with three shutouts. Poirier was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month in December and January.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound goaltender was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

