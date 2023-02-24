2023-24 Barracuda Season Tickets on Sale Now
February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that 2023-24 season tickets are on sale now.
Battery Membership includes exclusive benefits, a membership gift, private events with team access, box office savings, and much more. Plus, access to both 2024 AHL All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Classic at Tech CU Arena on Feb. 4-5, 2024.
To learn more about 2023-24 Barracuda benefits CLICK HERE. For more information about pricing CLICK HERE.
Become a Battery Member by March 15 for Limited Time Only Incentives:
If you have any questions regarding The Battery, please contact your season ticket representative at 408.999.5757 or sales@sjbarracuda.com.
