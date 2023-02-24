Arvid Holm Pickes Up Victory With 25 Saves

The Manitoba Moose (28-16-3-3) hosted the Milwaukee Admirals (30-16-2-2) on Thursday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-1 victory against Grand Rapids on Monday afternoon.

Manitoba opened the scoring 4:06 into the contest. Jansen Harkins grabbed the puck and fed Tyrel Bauer, who was inching down off the wall. The defenceman hammered a hard shot along the ice past Yaroslav Askarov. Manitoba added to its lead with a goal from Wyatt Bongiovanni. Ville Heinola slid the pass the length of the blue line and Bongiovanni grabbed the puck and unleashed a wicked shot from the top of the dot. The horn sounded to draw the frame to a close with the Moose leading 2-0 and ahead in shots 14-2.

Manitoba added to its lead in the second. With the Moose on the power play, Heinola sent the puck across to the dot where Bongiovanni stepped in and fired a laser past Askarov. Milwaukee got on the board with a late marker as Egor Afanasyev batted the puck out of mid-air and past Arvid Holm. Manitoba took a two-goal edge into the second intermission, but was outshot 16-11 in the middle frame.

The third period went down to the wire. With time dwindling, Milwaukee pulled Askarov in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit worked and John Leonard was able to a sneak a shot past a screened Holm to pull Milwaukee within a goal. The Moose clamped down defensively and held on to secure the regulation win. Holm captured the victory and ended the night with 25 stops, while Askarov was hit with the loss on 30 saves.

"I think we expected (the strong start) from our group in there. We know how we can play when we play the right way. Obviously, whenever you can get out to a start like that, you can try and take control of the game from the get-go and get them on their heels. If we start every game like that, that's the goal. We get out there, get a few shifts where we're in their end, get them on their heels and we kinda build off that."

Ville Heinola has recorded five points (5A) his past three games

Heinola matched his previous career-high of 26 points

Wyatt Bongiovanni registered his second multi-point outing in his past three games

Tyler Boland has recorded two points (1G, 1A) his past two games

Greg Meireles has assists in consecutive games

Arvid Holm has allowed two goals or less in seven of his past eight starts

The Moose rematch with the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25. It is the Military Appreciation Game, celebrating the 100th anniversary of HMCS Chippawa. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

