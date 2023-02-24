Comets' Explosive Second Period Helps Slay Monsters, 7-1

Cleveland, OH - Playing in Cleveland for the final time in the regular season, the Comets look to continue their winning ways against the division rival Monsters. The Comets previously defeated the Monsters in all previous six meetings. On Friday night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Comets just kept rolling winning the contest, 7-1.

In the first period, Reilly Walsh slammed a one-timer home passed Cleveland goalie Jet Greaves at 13:28. The goal was Walsh's fourth of the season and assisted by Graeme Clarke and Nolan Foote. The period ended with the Comets holding a 1-0 advantage.

The Comets extended their lead in the second period after a goal from Graeme Clarke at 2:17 put his team up, 2-0. The wrister from the right circle beat Greaves for Clarke's 20th of the season assisted by Walsh and Tyler Wotherspoon. Later, Filip Engaras scored his first as a Comet when he slid the puck just through the short side of Greaves at 7:04 for a 3-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Sam Laberge. The Comets continued to pour it on after Andreas Johnsson setup defenseman Robbie Russo for a point-blank shot that sailed off the post and into the net behind Pavel Cajan who spelled Greaves after the Engaras goal. The tally by Russo, which was his fifth of the season, came at 14:12 and put Utica up, 4-0. Cleveland managed to strike late in the second period after Luka Barzan swatted the puck into the net at 18:04 got things a little closer in a 4-1 game. Utica punched back with Aarne Talvitie scoring his first of the season and he drove the net for a rebound chance that found the back of the net at 19:22. The goal was assisted by Clarke, who registered his third point of the night. It only took 22 seconds later for Jack Dugan to score and give the Comets a 6-1 lead with Walsh and Johnsson picking up points on the goal with only 14 seconds left in the second period. The Comets skated away with an explosive 6-1 lead through forty minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, Brian Halonen added a goal at 8:21 for his 11th of the season giving Utica a 7-1. It was more than enough as the Comets won the contest and remained at second in the North Division as they continue their road trip to Belleville on Wednesday night.

The Comets stay on the road for the game as they play Belleville on March 1st before heading home. The next home game takes place on March 3rd against Charlotte at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

