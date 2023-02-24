Checkers Earn Point with Late Goal in Providence

The Checkers secured a point at the home of the Atlantic Division leading Providence Bruins thanks to a last-minute goal by Matt Kiersted, but ultimately fell 6-5 in overtime on Friday.

Providence had the final say in a back-and-forth affair that deservedly went to the extra session, with Jakub Lauko scoring the winner two minutes in. Defenseman Mike Reilly had a hat trick for Providence, while Lucas Carlsson (two), Henry Bowlby and Riley Nash also found the back of the net for Charlotte.

After falling behind 4-3 late in the second period, the Checkers had to answer back twice in the third period to earn their point. First, after the Checkers had stormed out to an 8-0 shots advantage to start the frame, Nash tipped in a point shot by Anthony Bitetto to tie it with 9:02 remaining. The advantage would be short-lived, however, as Reilly sent the hats flying with his third bomb from the point that found the back of the net and restored the lead.

With the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, it was Kiersted who scored on a blast from the circle to tie the game with 47 seconds remaining.

It marked the second straight overtime game for Charlotte, which got a tying goal with less than three minutes remaining to set up a shootout win against Hershey last weekend. The team is now 10-5 in overtime games this season.

Though their road winning streak came to an end, the Checkers will now carry a run of eight straight road games with a point (7-0-1) as their three-in-three weekend continues with a game at Bridgeport Saturday night.

NOTES

Six of the game's 11 goals were scored by defensemen ... Providence went 1-for-7 on the power play, while Charlotte was 0-for-2 ... Bowlby has five goals in his last six games ... Carlsson ranks fourth among AHL defensemen in goals, just one behind the league lead. This was his first multi-goal game of the season ... Aleksi Heponiemi assisted on the Checkers' first three goals, tying his season/career high for assists and points in a single game. He has 11 points (2g, 9a) in his last 10 outings ... The Checkers are 2-3-1 against Providence, with the home team winning every game this season. They now trail the Bruins by nine points for the division lead ... Checkers scratches included forwards Connor Bunnaman and Cory Conacher.

