Aliaksei Protas Returns to Capitals
February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Aliaksei Protas has been recalled from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Protas, 22, has skated in 43 games with the Capitals this season, posting 10 points (3g, 7a). The 6'6", 225-pound forward has played in 76 career games with Washington over the past two seasons, notching 19 points (6g, 13a).
With the Bears this season, Protas appeared in eight games, striking for five points (2g, 3a). The native of Vitebsk, Belarus played in 42 games with the Bears in 2021-22, finishing with 24 points (8g, 16a), and earning Hershey's Rookie of the Year award.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White return home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. for Faulkner Dodge Ram Bucket Hat Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears bucket hat, courtesy of Faulkner Dodge Ram. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2023
- Aliaksei Protas Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Acquire Goaltender Dylan Ferguson from Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Pat Nagle Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Oscar Dansk Embracing Mentorship Role with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- 2023-24 Barracuda Season Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Barracuda
- Dallas Recalls Olofsson; Headrick and Poirier Return to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs Primed for Divisional Matchup in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Drop Second-Straight against 'Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Sweep Back-to-Back Against Wranglers on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Arvid Holm Pickes Up Victory With 25 Saves - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.