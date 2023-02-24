Reign Win Over Barracuda

Storyline: 12 skaters registered points and Matt Villalta made 34 saves to send the Ontario Reign (30-18-2-1) past the San Jose Barracuda (21-26-0-4) by a 6-1 final score on Friday night at Toyota Arena. Jacob Moverare also had a big night in the victory, posting a team-high three points with a goal and two assists to tie his AHL career-high.

Other skaters that found the back of the net for Ontario included Jordan Spence, Alan Quine, Samuel Fagemo, Tyler Madden and Kim Nousiainen. With the victory, the Reign moved into a tie for third place in the Pacific Division with 63 points on the season.

Three Stars -

1. Matt Villalta (ONT)

2. Jacob Moverare (ONT)

3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Strauss Mann

Next Game: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 vs. San Diego Gulls | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

