Reign Win Over Barracuda
February 24, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: 12 skaters registered points and Matt Villalta made 34 saves to send the Ontario Reign (30-18-2-1) past the San Jose Barracuda (21-26-0-4) by a 6-1 final score on Friday night at Toyota Arena. Jacob Moverare also had a big night in the victory, posting a team-high three points with a goal and two assists to tie his AHL career-high.
Other skaters that found the back of the net for Ontario included Jordan Spence, Alan Quine, Samuel Fagemo, Tyler Madden and Kim Nousiainen. With the victory, the Reign moved into a tie for third place in the Pacific Division with 63 points on the season.
Three Stars -
1. Matt Villalta (ONT)
2. Jacob Moverare (ONT)
3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Strauss Mann
Next Game: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 vs. San Diego Gulls | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign celebrate win
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2023
- Reign Win Over Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Rolled by Reign, 6-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Hughes' Four Point Night Leads Firebirds Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- San Diego Stopped by Coachella Valley - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Outlasts Canucks for 4-2 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Fall 4-2 in Colorado Despite Goals from Gatcomb and Karlsson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Pair of Philp Goals Powers Rockford to 3-1 Road Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Fall 3-1 to IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Take Down Rocket in Weekend Opener - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Gather Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Hold Off Stars In Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Reilly's Hat-Trick and Five Point Night Helps P-Bruins to Overtime Win - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Tip Griffins 5-4 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Second Period Sinks Monsters in 7-1 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Earn Point with Late Goal in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Eluded by Crunch, Lose 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Drop Overtime Decision in Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Penguins, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets' Explosive Second Period Helps Slay Monsters, 7-1 - Utica Comets
- Loewen Shares Inspiring Story in Children's Book - Henderson Silver Knights
- Aliaksei Protas Returns to Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Sens Acquire Goaltender Dylan Ferguson from Toronto Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Pat Nagle Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Oscar Dansk Embracing Mentorship Role with Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- 2023-24 Barracuda Season Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Barracuda
- Dallas Recalls Olofsson; Headrick and Poirier Return to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs Primed for Divisional Matchup in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Drop Second-Straight against 'Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Sweep Back-to-Back Against Wranglers on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Arvid Holm Pickes Up Victory With 25 Saves - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Win Over Barracuda
- Reign Fall to Firebirds, 6-1
- Reign Holds off Coachella Valley in Shootout
- Ontario Reign Wins in Overtime
- Ontario Reign Win, 4-2