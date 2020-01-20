Wild Comeback to Top Stars 4-2

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Iowa Wild 4-2 as the Wild completed a four-goal third period to complete the comeback. It was Texas' first loss in 2020 after opening the month 6-0-0-0. Joel Kiviranta net a goal in his first game back from the Dallas Stars to extend his AHL goal streak to five consecutive games.

After 14 scoreless minutes, Nick Caamano and Jason Robertson teamed up to give Texas a 1-0 advantage. Caamano controlled the puck at the blue line and tossed it toward the net. Tanner Kero then bat the puck to Robertson who put a backhander behind Kappo Kahkonen. After the goal, Texas' special team's unit pulled through, killing off a pair of penalties to carry a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The score remained through the second period of play as Texas piled on 12 shots while Iowa countered with 11. In the scoreless period, Texas saw their first chance on the man advantage, but could not break through with a goal. Additionally, Texas continued to cool Iowa's red-hot power play as the team held the Wild without a goal on two shorthanded situations, backed by solid goaltending from Jake Oettinger.

Iowa net the equalizer only 19 seconds into the final period, sparking a four-goal period. Iowa's J.T. Brown controlled the puck from behind the net and fed the puck to Kyle Bauman. As the forward took his shot at Oettinger, the goalie got a piece of it, but the rolling puck trickled over the line to open scoring for Iowa. Six minutes later, Texas answered back to regain the lead, this time at 2-1. Kiviranta fired a shot on goal from the high slot that went through the legs of Kahkonen to continue his hot season in the AHL.

In the final 13 minutes of the game, Iowa net three goals to stun Texas. Sam Anas dished a clean pass to Kyle Rau, who quickly scored the tying goal on the Wild's fifth power play chance. Two minutes later, Brown gave Iowa a 3-2 lead as he battled through traffic in the offensive zone and snuck a shot just inches above Oettinger's pad. In attempt to tie the game, Texas opted for an empty net, but Gerry Mayhew took advantage of the opportunity by scoring his AHL leading 27th goal of the season, leaving the final score at 4-2.

Texas saw only two chances on the power play but could not break through the Wild penalty kill. On the other side of the ice, Iowa scored one power play goal on five opportunities. Oettinger suffered the loss as Iowa net 4 goals on 33 shots. Kahkonen earned the win in a 29 save performance.

Texas travels to Rockford, Illinois and will meet the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

J.T. Brown (IA)

Brennan Menell (IA)

Kyle Rau (IA)

