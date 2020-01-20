Heat Look to Halt Skid Monday against Colorado

Monday, January 20, 2020

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Monday, January 20, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. PST

TODAY

The Heat look to put an end to a three-game skid with a Monday matinee against the Colorado Eagles. Stockton battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third period of Saturday's game against Colorado, but a goal in the final minute allowed the Eagles to escape with a 4-3 win in regulation.

The Heat have not dropped four-straight in any fashion this season, rebounding the from the team's lone three-game skid earlier this season with a 6-3 win on November 11. All-time, Stockton is 9-3-0-1 against the Eagles coming into Monday's game.

OFFENSE RETURNS

With a pair of goals in the third period, the Stockton Heat erased a two-goal gap to draw even late in the final frame Saturday with three goals. It was the first time that the Heat, who averaged north of four goals per game for a significant portion of the season, put three on the board since January 8 - snapping a streak of four games below three goals, the longest such stretch of the season.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine continued his strong campaign on the offensive end with a goal and an assist in Saturday's game, his marker tying the game at three goals a side late in the contest. Quine's recent scoring stretch has allowed him to climb to second on the Heat roster for points on the year, entering Monday's game with 33. The forward, who led the Heat with 52 points in 41 games a year ago, is nearly matching his offensive output from the 2018-19 campaign, currently clicking at 1.22 points per game.

EASY Z

Austin Czarnik made the bears fly in Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss, though scoring is nothing new for the winger in Stockton. In 15 games with the Heat this season, Czarnik has 17 points with nine goals, good for the seventh-highest goal total on the team while boasting the best goals-per-game on the roster at 0.60. Czarnik has six points (3g,3a) in the last six games.

POWER OUTAGE

For the first time this season, Stockton has gone three-straight games without a power play goal. The Heat did not have the benefit of a single power play opportunity in Saturday's game, Stockton getting charged with four penalties over the contest while the Eagles only received one penalty, a coincidental call.

START ON TIME

Over Stockton's three-game skid, the Heat have conceded the first goal in all three games. The Heat last took a 1-0 lead five games ago in a 2-0 shutout of San Jose at the SAP Center. Stockton leads the AHL in point percentage when taking a 1-0 edge, entering Monday's game with a 15-1-1-2 mark this season when scoring first.

American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2020

