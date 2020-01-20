Monsters Weekly: January 20, 2020

The Cleveland Monsters return home to start their longest homestand of the season beginning with a Wednesday night matchup against the Rochester Americans at 7:00 p.m. The Monsters most recently faced the Americans on Friday, January 17, leaving Rochester with a 4-3 shootout victory. Cleveland forwards Trey Fix-Wolansky and Ryan MacInnis both recorded multi-point nights tallying a goal and assist apiece while Markus Hannikainen secured the game-winning shootout goal in his second appearance since returning from an injury. Goaltender Veini Vehvilainen stopped 29 shots securing the win in his second shootout appeareance of the season.

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

