Luukkonen Assigned to Cincinnati
January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
Images from this story
|
Rochester Americans goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2020
- Luukkonen Assigned to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Heat Look to Halt Skid Monday against Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Englund Thankful for Extended Look with Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Flyers Recall Forward German Rubtsov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at IceHogs, January 20 - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Weekly: January 20, 2020 - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Weekly: January 20 - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Luukkonen Assigned to Cincinnati
- Amerks Close out Weekend with 4-1 Loss to Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hershey Bears
- Amerks Blanked by Phantoms
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms