Chicago Wolves Insider: Huge Community Tuesday

January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





THE WOLVES' HUGE COMMUNITY TUESDAY

The Chicago Wolves don't have a game Tuesday, but they're doing something bigger than a game. After they practice during the morning, they're fanning out to engage with people throughout the Chicago area.

Ten Wolves - goaltender Oscar Dansk, forwards Patrick Brown, Tyrell Goulbourne, Keegan Kolesar, Tye McGinn and Curtis McKenzie and defensemen Dylan Coghlan, Brett Lernout, Jaycob Megna and Zach Whitecloud - are visiting the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Chicago near Lurie Children's Hospital at 4 p.m. The group will cook and serve dinner.

Three Wolves are going to local rinks to participate in youth hockey practices. AHL All-Star forward Lucas Elvenes visits McFetridge Sports Center at 5:30 p.m., center Gage Quinney joins Mites at Franklin Park Ice Arena at 5:45 p.m. and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt goes to Crystal Lake Ice House at 6:30 p.m.

Last but not least, defenseman Brayden Pachal visits the Cary Area Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to speak with kids as part of the Wolves' long-running Read To Succeed program, presented by JULIE, Inc.

BONUS COMMUNITY WEDNESDAY: Forward Paul Cotter visits Woodridge Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for a Read To Succeed appearance.

THE DEFENSE NEVER RESTS

Over the last five weeks, the Chicago Wolves have been one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League as they've climbed into third place in the Central Division. What's their secret? Their defense never rests.

Goaltenders Oscar Dansk - the reigning AHL Goaltender of the Month - and Garret Sparks have combined for a 1.92 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage over the last 15 games. The defense has teamed up to allow just 25.93 shots per game in that span.

COMING SOON: OSCAR DANSK BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT

Speaking of the reigning AHL Goaltender of the Month, Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk has been immortalized in bobblehead fashion. The first 2,500 fans to enter Allstate Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, for the 7 p.m. game against the Manitoba Moose will receive a Dansk bobblehead, courtesy of Atturo Tires.

MULTIPLE WAYS TO ENJOY BEER WITH WOLVES

Craft Beer Night returns on Friday, Jan. 31, for the Chicago Wolves' 7 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans 21 and older receive a ticket and a flight of craft beer for one low price. Each Craft Beer Night features a theme and all of them will be held in the Brew House located in the southeast corner of Allstate Arena's main concourse.

If you'd like to enjoy a brew while mingling with some of your favorite players, then the Brews & Bites fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont is where you want to be. It's a great opportunity to say cheers to the start of the Wolves' next 25 years while enjoying freshly brewed beer with delicious appetizers.

The Wolves' Dylan Coghlan, Oscar Dansk, Tyrell Goulbourne, Brett Lernout, Curtis McKenzie and Garret Sparks are slated to attend. It's $45 per person to attend Brews & Bites and proceeds benefit Chicago Wolves Charities.

TOP LINE

GAGE QUINNEY

When the Wolves defeated the league-leading Milwaukee Admirals on Jan. 18, center Gage Quinney led the way. The 24-year-old netted his first goal of the night just two minutes and 29 seconds into the first period and then notched two more goals in the second period to complete the second hat trick of his AHL career.

CURTIS MCKENZIE

January has proved to be Curtis McKenzie's month as the Golden, British Columbia, native has produced six points (2G, 4A) in eight games. McKenzie assisted in back-to-back games against Milwaukee, including two helpers Jan. 18, to help Chicago earn three out of four points against their Midwestern rivals.

OSCAR DANSK

Goaltender Oscar Dansk had another successful week between the pipes as he saved 44 out of 47 total shots in two games against the Milwaukee Admirals on Jan. 15 and 18. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 8-0-2 with a 1.58 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage in his last 10 games.

LAST WEEK (1-1-1-0)

SUNDAY, JAN. 19: ROCKFORD 2, (at) CHICAGO 0

Rockford goaltender Collin Delia repelled all 34 shots he faced as the IceHogs shut out the Wolves for the first time in the teams' last 46 matchups.

The Wolves outshot the IceHogs 34-18 - the team's best shot differential of the season - led by five shots apiece from forwards Patrick Brown and Brandon Pirri.

Goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 16 shots.

SATURDAY, JAN. 18: (at) CHICAGO 4, MILWAUKEE 1

Center Gage Quinney recorded his second career AHL hat trick in the opening 29 minutes to hand the league-leading Admirals their second-largest loss of the season.

Defenseman Jake Bischoff's first goal of the year stood up as the game-winner while forward Curtis McKenzie and defenseman Zach Whitecloud handed out two assists apiece.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 22 saves to earn the win.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15: (at) MILWAUKEE 3, CHICAGO 2

The Wolves never trailed in regulation, but Milwaukee forward Rem Pitlick scored in the first round of the shootout to give the Admirals the extra point.

Forwards Reid Duke and Lucas Elvenes scored - with Duke delivering the Wolves' fastest opening goal of the season 46 seconds into the night.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped 22 shots in regulation and overtime.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Friday, Jan. 24 at Texas 7 p.m. H-E-B Center AHLTV

Saturday, Jan. 25 at Texas 7 p.m. H-E-B Center AHLTV

Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Thursday, Feb. 6 at Manitoba 7 p.m. Bell MTS Place AHLTV

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

