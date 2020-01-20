Utica's Justin Bailey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Utica Comets forward Justin Bailey has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 19, 2020.

Bailey totaled six goals and eight points in three games during his historic week for the Comets, who climbed into first place in the North Division.

On Wednesday night, Bailey scored three times in the first period to spark Utica to a 6-5 overtime victory over Hartford. Then in Friday's rematch with the Wolf Pack, Bailey became the first AHL skater in nearly nine years to record hat tricks in back-to-back games, adding an assist for a four-point effort in a 6-3 Comets win. And Saturday, Bailey assisted on the game-winning goal as Utica downed Cleveland, 6-2.

With 13 goals and 18 points in his last 12 games, Bailey has now totaled 35 points in 41 games for Utica this season, ranking third in the AHL in goals (22). The fifth-year pro from Buffalo, N.Y., shows 90 goals and 69 assists for 159 points in 254 career AHL games with Utica, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, along with five goals and four assists in 63 NHL contests with Philadelphia and Buffalo. A second-round choice by the Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bailey signed as a free agent with Vancouver on July 4, 2019.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Bailey will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Comets home game.

