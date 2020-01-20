Roadrunners Weekly: January 20

CURRENT RECORD:

27-9-1-0 - .743 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 1st- Western Conference, 1st- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday at San Diego - 8 p.m. (Pechanga Arena)

Friday vs. Bakersfield - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Bakersfield - 8 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-1 Loss at San Diego (Friday)

2-1 Overtime Win at Ontario (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Friday morning Roadrunners forward Brayden Burke was announced as addition to the 2020 American Hockey League All-Star Classic roster. After adding two points, including the overtime winner Saturday, the second-year pro now has 36 points in 35 games, ranking 10thamong all league skaters.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov returned to the Roadrunners lineup Saturday after two weeks of sharing NHL time with Adin Hill. The first-year pro denied 27 of 28 in his first game action in two weeks, maintaining his league lead in goals against average and save percentage atop all first-year goaltenders.

THEY SAID IT:

"It was a good character win. We were obviously missing two of our top forwards [Lane Pederson and Michael Chaput], Kyle Capobianco, so we're a little short, but we found a way to get the job done. That's what it comes down to."

All-Star forward Brayden Burke speaking on the team's unique way of winning Saturday in Ontario.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will take on San Diego Tuesday in the fourth I-8 Rivalry meeting of the season, return to Tucson Wednesday and practice at Tucson Arena Thursday before hosting the Bakersfield Condors, American Hockey League affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, for the first time this season Friday and Saturday at the TCC.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

2020 All-Star Classic Celebration Night - Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. against Bakersfield

Another T-Mobile 55+ Night, which means $19 Center Section Seats for our 55+ Friends.

Or, for all general fans, as a celebration of the AHL All-Star Classic being just days away, fans can take advantage of $20.20 Tickets in the Sides Section or Center Sections.

University of Arizona Night - Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. against Bakersfield

Our fifth T-Mobile Kachina Saturday, where the team will wear their black alternate uniforms!

Special ticket packages are on sale now that include four tickets and four co-branded Roadrunners / University of Arizona hats.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Roadrunners captain Michael Chaput became the 31st player in the Glendale-Tucson pipeline to play a game for both the Roadrunners and Coyotes Thursday night in the team's game in Vancouver.

