Wolf Pack Recall Jeff Taylor from Maine

January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled defenseman Jeff Taylor from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Taylor, a third-year pro out of Union College who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 12, 2019, has seen action in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering three assists, four penalty minutes and a +4. In ten ECHL games with the Mariners, he has one goal and one assist for two points, along with four PIM and 18 shots on goal.

The Wolf Pack return home to the XL Center for their next action, this Friday, January 24 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, with faceoff at 7:15. That is "Pucks and Paws Night", and all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games feature $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

