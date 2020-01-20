Flyers Recall Forward German Rubtsov

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forward German Rubtsov from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Rubtsov, 21, is in his second season with Lehigh Valley and has tallied 12 points on two goals and 10 assists in 28 games. He is currently tied for fourth on the Phantoms with 10 assists. He appeared in 14 games for the Phantoms last season, and totaled 10 points on six goals and four assists before missing the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Rubtsov was recalled by the Flyers on October 31, 2019 and made his NHL debut on November 1 against the New Jersey Devils. He has played in three games for Philadelphia this season.

A native of Chekhov, Russia, Rubtsov was drafted in the first round (#22 overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL draft. He spent three seasons in the QMJHL, and won the 2017-18 Memorial Cup with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. He has also represented Russia twice at the World Juniors (2017 and 2018).

