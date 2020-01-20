Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-2

January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 4-2, today at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Alex Volkov both tallied a goal and an assist as the Crunch advance to 20-18-2-2 on the season and 2-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood earned the win in his first start since Dec. 6 turning aside 26-of-28 shots. Zane McIntyre stopped 25-of-28 in net for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities and went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch struck twice in the middle frame. Boris Katchouk opened scoring 5:02 into the period with a one-timer from between the circles off a centering feed from Ben Thomas. Alex Barre-Boulet tallied the secondary helper. With 3:56 remaining in the frame, the Crunch came in on a 3-on-0 rush. Alex Volkov passed across the slot to Gemel Smith before burying the return feed.

Syracuse built a 3-0 lead 12:26 into the third period. Barre-Boulet sped down the right wing, faked a shot to beat a defender and sent the puck over McIntyre's shoulder. Patrick Sieloff and Ross Colton recorded points on the play.

The Comets finally responded with back-to-back goals a minute apart late in the third. Josh Teves centered the puck from beneath the goal line for Jonah Gadjovich to chip in. Reid Boucher then cleaned up a rebound on the power play to pull Utica within one.

Smith locked in the Crunch victory when he added an empty-netter off assists from Cory Conacher and Volkov in the final minute of the game.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

Crunchables: Alex Volkov has three goals and two assists in his last two games...Gemel Smith has goals in back-to-back games...Boris Katchouk has four goals in six games against Utica this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.