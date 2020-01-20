Colorado Closes out Road Trip with 5-0 Loss to Heat
January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
STOCKTON, CA. - The Stockton Heat scored 26 seconds into the first period and never looked back, as they defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-0 on Monday. Goaltender Artyom Zagidulin earned his second shutout of the season with 18 saves on 18 shots. Forward Byron Froese led the way for the Heat, netting a pair of goals in the victory. Stockton controlled the pace of play, outshooting the Eagles 43-18.
Stockton would jump on top just 26 seconds into the contest when forward Buddy Robinson skated to the top of the right-wing circle and buried a shot to give the Heat an early 1-0 edge. Colorado would earn three power plays in the first period, but Stockton put the brakes on all of them and headed to the first intermission still holding on to a 1-0 advantage.
An Eagles turnover in their own zone set up Froese to wrap behind the net before feeding a shot past Colorado goaltender Adam Werner, extending Stockton's lead to 2-0 at the 4:30 mark of the middle frame. The Heat would pour on 14 shots in the second period, as the two teams headed to the second intermission with Stockton still on top, 2-0.
Stockton would continue to pour on the offense in the third period, outshooting the Eagles 14-7 in the final frame. The scoring would also continue, as forward Alex Gallant capitalized on a Colorado turnover with a shot from the low slot that would light the lamp. The tally would stretch the Heat's lead to 3-0 at the 3:14 mark of the period.
Minutes later, forward Glen Gawdin would skate through the left-wing circle and snap a wrist shot that would find the back of the net and make it a 4-0 Stockton advantage with 12:38 remaining in the contest. A Heat power play late in regulation would cap off the scoring, as Froese camped at the side of the net and tipped a pass behind Werner to give the Heat a 5-0 lead at the 18:35 mark of the third period.
The Eagles finished the afternoon going 0-for-5 on the power play, while Stockton went 1-for-4 on the man-advantage.
The Eagles return to action when they take on the San Antonio Rampage on Friday, January 24th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
