Heat Snap Skid with Shutout Win over Eagles

January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat put an emphatic end to a brief three-game skid with a 5-0 shutout win over the Colorado Eagles Monday afternoon at Stockton Arena. Netminder Artyom Zagidulin made 18 saves in the contest, while Byron Froese potted a pair of goals and Buddy Robinson and Glenn Gawdin each accounted for a goal and an assist in the game. The Heat took the early edge in the matinee, Robinson lighting the lamp just 26 seconds into the contest, then doubled the lead to 2-0 through two periods with a goal from Byron Froese. Alex Gallant, Gawdin then punctuated the win with goals in the final frame. The contest was Zagidulin's second shutout over the last 10 days and Stockton's third since New Year's Eve. The Heat will close out the pre-All-Star break portion of the schedule with a Friday home date against the Ontario Reign.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (18 shots, 18 saves)

L: Adam Werner (43 shots, 38 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Byron Froese (2g), Second - Artyom Zagidulin (18 svs), Third - Buddy Robinson (1g,1a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 43, COL - 18

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, COL - 0-5

- Buddy Robinson opened the scoring 26 seconds into the game, his team-leading 16th goal of the season. It was the fastest goal to open a game and fastest at the start of any period this season for Stockton.

- With two assists Monday, Austin Czarnik now has eight points (3g,5a) in Stockton's last seven games.

- Alex Gallant's score in the third period gives him a goal in back-to-back games. Sam Kurker picked up his first point as a member of the Heat with a helper on the goal.

- With two points in the game and now a team-leading 38 on the season, Glenn Gawdin has matched his rookie season scoring output.

- Byron Froese scored two in a game for the second time this season.

- Artyom Zagidulin recorded his second shutout in the last 10 days, Stockton's third of the season.

UP NEXT

The Heat will host the Ontario Reign on Friday at 7 p.m. in the team's final game before the AHL All-Star break.

