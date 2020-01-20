Condors Shutout by Ontario
January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-18-5; 37pts) were shutout by the Ontario Reign (18-18-4-1; 41pts), 3-0, on Monday afternoon. D Matthew Benning made his season debut for the Condors on a conditioning loan, tied for the team lead with three shots, and delivered a big hit in the second frame. Bakersfield is home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
FIRST PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: RW Martin Frk (20th) from the left-wing circle on power play; Assists: Clague, Vilardi; Time of goal: 16:29; ONT leads, 1-0
REIGN GOAL: C Jaret Anderson-Dolan (6th) on the power play off a scramble in front; Assists: Byron, Rempal; Time of goal: 17:38; ONT leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 6, ONT - 14
SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 14, ONT - 8
THIRD PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: LW Carl Grundstrom (7th) on a follow up shot; Assists: Anderson-Dolan, Vilardi; Time of goal: 18:45; ONT leads, 3-0
SHOTS: BAK- 13, ONT - 9
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Petersen (ONT) 2. Frk (ONT) 3. Anderson-Dolan
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; ONT - 3/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; ONT - 32
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (12-10-3; 29/32) ; ONT - Petersen (15-15-4; 33/33, 3rd SO)
Bakersfield is 4-2-2 against Ontario this season and 14-3-3 over 20 games
D Matthew Benning was assigned to Bakersfield on conditioning and played in his first game with the Condors since the first two games of the 2016-17 season
D William Lagesson returned to the Condors lineup after being assigned by Edmonton; his last game with the Condors came on Dec. 28
Bakersfield is home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against San Jose
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Cameron Hebig, Dmitri Samorukov
