Condors Shutout by Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-18-5; 37pts) were shutout by the Ontario Reign (18-18-4-1; 41pts), 3-0, on Monday afternoon. D Matthew Benning made his season debut for the Condors on a conditioning loan, tied for the team lead with three shots, and delivered a big hit in the second frame. Bakersfield is home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: RW Martin Frk (20th) from the left-wing circle on power play; Assists: Clague, Vilardi; Time of goal: 16:29; ONT leads, 1-0

REIGN GOAL: C Jaret Anderson-Dolan (6th) on the power play off a scramble in front; Assists: Byron, Rempal; Time of goal: 17:38; ONT leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 6, ONT - 14

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 14, ONT - 8

THIRD PERIOD

REIGN GOAL: LW Carl Grundstrom (7th) on a follow up shot; Assists: Anderson-Dolan, Vilardi; Time of goal: 18:45; ONT leads, 3-0

SHOTS: BAK- 13, ONT - 9

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Petersen (ONT) 2. Frk (ONT) 3. Anderson-Dolan

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; ONT - 3/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; ONT - 32

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (12-10-3; 29/32) ; ONT - Petersen (15-15-4; 33/33, 3rd SO)

Bakersfield is 4-2-2 against Ontario this season and 14-3-3 over 20 games

D Matthew Benning was assigned to Bakersfield on conditioning and played in his first game with the Condors since the first two games of the 2016-17 season

D William Lagesson returned to the Condors lineup after being assigned by Edmonton; his last game with the Condors came on Dec. 28

Bakersfield is home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against San Jose

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Joel Persson, Cooper Marody, Cameron Hebig, Dmitri Samorukov

