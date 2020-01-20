Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 20

WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, January 8: Manitoba 3 vs. Belleville 2

The Moose claimed a 3-2 overtime victory against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday. Belleville found the early 1-0 advantage however, with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first period, tallies from Logan Shaw and Cameron Schilling gave the Moose the 2-1 lead. With 3:10 gone in the second period, the Senators scored the equalizer tying the game 2-2. Neither team was able to score the go-ahead goal which brought the game to overtime. Just over three minutes into extra time, Michael Spacek scored for the Moose to secure Manitoba's victory.

Saturday, January 11: Manitoba 0 vs. Laval 3

The Moose lost a 3-0 decision against the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon. Charles Hudon, Riley Barber and Nikita Jevpalovs scored a goal each for the Rocket. Manitoba killed off all six of Laval's power play opportunities during the contest. Eric Comrie stopped 33 of 36 shots against in Manitoba's defeat.

Sunday, January 19: Manitoba 5 vs. Laval 1

Manitoba edged the Laval Rocket with a final count of 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. Kristian Reichel and C.J. Suess notched an even strength tally each to give the Moose a 2-0 advantage. JC Lipon scored a shorthanded tally while Michael Spacek connected on the power play improving Manitoba's lead to 4-0. With less than one minute remaining in the second period, Josh Brook scored to get Laval on the board. Just under three minutes into the third period, Cole Maier found the back of the net for the Moose posting the final score of 5-1.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Iowa Wild**

Friday, Jan. 24

7:00 p.m. CT at Iowa Wild**

Saturday, Jan. 25

6:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose take on the Iowa Wild in back-to-back matchups on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Saturday's tilt. Both matchups will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 41 18 14 32 22 -3

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

34 JC Lipon 44 8 15 23 86 -1

48 Andrei Chibisov 42 7 16 23 71 -11

13 Kristian Vesalainen 44 9 13 22 10 -14

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 18-16-0 2.90 .913 2

1 Eric Comrie 5-5-0 2.69 .912 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Third All-Time

With his assist on C.J. Suess' second period tally, JC Lipon reached 213 points in his AHL career. That moved him into the third spot among Manitoba's all-time career point leaders, officially passing Moose legend Jimmy Roy. Lipon has spent all seven seasons of his AHL career with the Winnipeg franchise where he has posted 214 points (75G, 139A) in 435 games. The Regina, Sask. product is currently tied for third among Manitoba's point leaders this campaign with 23 points (8G, 15A) in 44 games during the 2019-20 season.

Share the Wealth

Five different players scored a goal each in Manitoba's 5-1 victory against the Laval Rocket on Sunday. Kristian Reichel, C.J. Suess, JC Lipon, Michael Spacek and Cole Maier added a tally each in the Moose win. This is the second game this season where five different Moose players contributed a goal of their own, both of which resulted in a victory for the Moose. The first matchup that found five different goal scorers for the Moose dates back to Oct. 5, 2019, the clubs first win of the campaign, when Manitoba edged the Texas Stars with a final count of 5-1.

Standout Week

Michael Spacek was a key contributor for Manitoba this week. The centreman collected an assist and scored the game-winning tally in extra time for the Moose in the club's 3-2 victory against the Senators on Wednesday. He then posted another another two points (1G, 1A) in the victory against Laval on Sunday. The Pardubice, Cze. product has posted 14 points (6G, 8A) in 30 games during the 2019-20 season. Spacek is currently tied for first among Manitoba's point leaders for the month of January with five points (2G, 3A) in nine games.

Back to the Central

After a four-game home stand this past week against two North Division teams, Manitoba's next four matchups will be played against Central rivals with games against the Iowa Wild, Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Wolves. These games will be crucial for the Moose as the clubs in the Central have been in a tight race trying to gain an advantage in the standings. The Texas Stars, Rockford IceHogs and Grand Rapids Griffins are tied for the fourth place ranking with 42 points. The Moose are hot on their heels, sitting just two points away from the division's final playoff spot.

Who's Trending?

Mikhail Berdin stood tall between the pipes in Manitoba's 5-1 victory against Laval on Sunday afternoon. The netminder stopped 40 of 41 shots against leading to Berdin's 18th win of the 2019-20 campaign. The Ufa Rus. product currently paces the AHL in wins. He is trailed by Milwaukee's Troy Grosenick who has collected 15 victories on the season. Sunday's game was the fifth matchup of the season where Mikhail Berdin has faced more than 40 shots against, all of which resulted a victory for Manitoba.

