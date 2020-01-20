Post Game Notes: Stars 2 at Wild 4
January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Jason Robertson opened the scoring on a pass from Tanner Kero in the first period. The 14th goal of the season for Robertson ranks fifth among all rookies in the AHL.
- Joel Kiviranta extended his five-game scoring streak tonight with his 11th goal of the season.
- After going 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in the first two periods, the Stars surrendered a power play goal in the third to Kyle Rau.
- Iowa became just the second team this year to beat the Stars in regulation after trailing at the start of the third period.
- The loss today halted Texas' win streak at just six games.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Wednesday, Jan. 22 | 7:00 PM - at Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center
- Friday, Jan. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Jan. 25 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
JANUARY 20, 2020
Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa
Texas Stars - 2, Iowa Wild - 4
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WILD 0 0 4 4
STARS 1 0 1 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WILD 33 3-9:00 1/5
STARS 31 6-15:00 0/2
STARS: 19-18-2-2 (13-5-2-0 | HOME) (6-13-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (L) - 29 saves
WILD: 24-14-3-2 (12-7-0-2 | HOME) (12-7-3-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Kaapo Kahkonen (W) - 29 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
JT Brown (IA)
Brennan Menell (IA)
Kyle Rau (IA)
