Post Game Notes: Stars 2 at Wild 4

January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Jason Robertson opened the scoring on a pass from Tanner Kero in the first period. The 14th goal of the season for Robertson ranks fifth among all rookies in the AHL.

- Joel Kiviranta extended his five-game scoring streak tonight with his 11th goal of the season.

- After going 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in the first two periods, the Stars surrendered a power play goal in the third to Kyle Rau.

- Iowa became just the second team this year to beat the Stars in regulation after trailing at the start of the third period.

- The loss today halted Texas' win streak at just six games.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Wednesday, Jan. 22 | 7:00 PM - at Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center

- Friday, Jan. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Jan. 25 | 7:00 PM - vs. Chicago Wolves at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center

JANUARY 20, 2020

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa

Texas Stars - 2, Iowa Wild - 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WILD 0 0 4 4

STARS 1 0 1 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WILD 33 3-9:00 1/5

STARS 31 6-15:00 0/2

STARS: 19-18-2-2 (13-5-2-0 | HOME) (6-13-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (L) - 29 saves

WILD: 24-14-3-2 (12-7-0-2 | HOME) (12-7-3-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Kaapo Kahkonen (W) - 29 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

JT Brown (IA)

Brennan Menell (IA)

Kyle Rau (IA)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.