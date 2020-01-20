Petersen Strong in Shutout Win
January 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign made it five out of six points on the weekend, with a 3-0 shutout win over Bakersfield. The Reign got 33 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen, who picked up his third shutout of the season, as well as goals from Martin Frk, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Carl Grundstrom.
Date: January 20, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK120BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK120Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK120PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (18-18-4-1)
BAK Record: (16-18-4-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 0 1 -- 3
BAK 0 0 0 -- 0
Shots PP
ONT 32 3/5
BAK 33 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Cal Petersen (ONT)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (15-15-4)
L: Stuart Skinner (12-10-3)
Next Game: Friday, January 24, 2020 @ Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Stockton Arena
