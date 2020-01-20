Petersen Strong in Shutout Win

The Ontario Reign made it five out of six points on the weekend, with a 3-0 shutout win over Bakersfield. The Reign got 33 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen, who picked up his third shutout of the season, as well as goals from Martin Frk, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Carl Grundstrom.

Date: January 20, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK120BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK120Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK120PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (18-18-4-1)

BAK Record: (16-18-4-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 0 1 -- 3

BAK 0 0 0 -- 0

Shots PP

ONT 32 3/5

BAK 33 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Martin Frk (ONT)

3. Jaret Anderson-Dolan (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (15-15-4)

L: Stuart Skinner (12-10-3)

Next Game: Friday, January 24, 2020 @ Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Stockton Arena

