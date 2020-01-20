Jets Recall Kristian Vesalainen from the Manitoba Moose

WINNIPEG, Jan. 20, 2020 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled forward Kristian Vesalainen from the Manitoba Moose.

Vesalainen, 20, has played 44 games for the Moose this season and recorded 22 points (9G, 13A) and 10 penalty minutes. The Helsinki, Finland native made his NHL debut with the Jets in 2018-19 and posted his first assist in his first game against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4/18. Vesalainen also played 31 games in 2018-19 for the KHL's Jokerit Helsinki and had 17 points (6G, 11A) and he also saw action in 22 games for the Moose and recorded 13 points (4G, 9A).

Vesalainen was drafted by the Jets in the first round (24th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Kristian Vesalainen

Left Wing

Born Jun 1 1999 -- Helsinki, Finland

Height 6.04 -- Weight 228 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2015-16 Frolunda HC SweHL 19 1 1 2 0 3 5 0 0 0 2

2016-17 Frolunda HC SweHL 26 1 5 6 2 -1 1 0 0 0 0

2016-17 HPK Hameenlinna SM-liiga 9 1 0 1 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 HPK Hameenlinna SM-liiga 44 19 20 39 6 0 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Karpat SM-liiga 5 3 1 4 0 1 18 4 4 8 14

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 5 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 22 4 9 13 10 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Jokerit Helsinki KHL 31 6 11 17 0 3 6 1 0 1 2

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 44 9 13 22 10 -14

NHL Totals 5 0 1 1 0

