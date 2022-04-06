Wichita Opens Busy Week this Morning vs. Tulsa

April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home this morning for the first time since March 18 to host the Tulsa Oilers.

Both teams appeared in a shootout this past weekend. The Thunder claimed a 3-2 shootout win at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday against the Mavericks. Tulsa fell in a shootout at Allen on Sunday afternoon, 3-2.

Wichita snapped an eight-game winless skid on Saturday night with its win against Kansas City. The Thunder improved to 4-0 in shootout situations. It was also the first shootout for Wichita since a 3-2 win in Iowa on December 1. The Thunder are also tied for first in games past regulation with 15.

Today is the final trip for the Oilers to INTRUST Bank Arena. The season finale between the two teams is Friday night at the BOK Center.

Wichita has a busy week this week as the team returns home for the first time since March. The Thunder will play four games in five days starting this morning. Wichita closes the season with five of its last seven games at home.

Jack Doremus leads Tulsa with 54 points. Adam Pleskach is second with 49 on the season. Jay Dickman leads Wichita with 53 points. Peter Crinella is second with 49.

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.