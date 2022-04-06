Lions Face Cyclones to Secure Playoff Spot

Tonight at 7:00 p.m., the Lions will face the Cincinnati Cyclones of the Central Division at Colisée Vidéotron for the first time this season. The Cincinnati organization is affiliated with the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL and the Rochester Americans in the AHL. The team currently sits in third place in the Central Division with 73 total points.

Despite the tough competition, the Lions are looking to weather the storm with newcomers Alexandre Fortin, Justin Ducharme and Alexis D'Aoust among others. In the midst of the playoff race, the Felines still have seven regular season games to play to ensure they finish third in the North Division. Each game is crucial in the quest for the Kelly Cup, and Belanger's team is doing everything possible to improve the technical aspects of their game.

Currently, three teams are playing for positions 3, 4 and 5 in the North Division. The Lions are currently in 4th place just ahead of the Worcester Railers and behind the Maine Mariners. This last game of the season is very important for Belanger's team as it will determine the fate of the team for their first ever playoff appearance.

Lions head coach Eric Belanger is looking to start a winning streak by building on their impressive performance against the Reading Royals last Sunday.

Fans who are unable to attend tonight's game can watch it on TVA Sports or listen to it on 106.9FM.

Players to watch :

Alexis D'Aoust of the Lions scored two goals in Sunday's win over Reading. He now has 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 32 games this season.

Cincinnati forward Jesse Schultz is the team's leading scorer with 65 points (23 goals and 42 assists) in 66 games.

