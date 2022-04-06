Thunder Falls 6-1 to Tulsa on Wednesday Morning

WICHITA, Kan. - In front of 4,679 students on Wednesday morning at INTRUST Bank Arena, Tulsa skated away with a 6-1 win against Wichita.

Connor Walters recorded his first goal as a pro while Brayden Watts and Billy Constantinou collected assists.

The Oilers raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first nine minutes of the game. Joe Garreffa put Tulsa on the board at 5:33 with a wrist shot from between the circles to make it 1-0.

At 8:21, Jimmy Soper slid home a rebound after Jake Theut appeared to have it covered in the crease and made it 2-0.

Jack Doremus tallied his first of two at 9:17 with helpers to Maxim Golod and Carson Denomie.

Walters cut the lead to 3-1 at 13:42. He kept the puck in the zone at the right point and fired a shot that got through Daniel Mannella.

In the second, the Oilers added two more as Doremus collected his second of the game on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle. Ryan DaSilva scored from about the same spot at 18:53 to increase the lead to 5-1.

Adam Pleskach tacked on a late goal in the third and closed the scoring with his 20th of the season.

Constantinou has helpers in four-straight (5a). Watts has points in three-straight (3g, 1a). Equipment manager Frank 'Rizzo' Jury worked his 2,500th game at the professional level.

Wichita closes its season-series against Tulsa on Friday night at the BOK Center starting at 7:05 p.m.

