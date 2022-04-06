Royals Return Home to Host Thunder in Midweek Face Off

April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder, Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the twelfth of fourteen meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Thunder are 1-3-1 in their last five games while the Royals are on a four-game point streak.

Reading fell to Adirondack in their last meeting, 5-2, on Sunday, Mar. 20 at Santander Arena. A multi-goal game for Shane Harper and 30 save performance by Alex Sakellaropoulos propelled the Thunder over the Royals on the road. The Royals are 7-3-0-1 this season against Adirondack and have won two of the last five meetings.

Reading scored the game's opening goal late into the first period on a milestone goal for Thomas Ebbing. Garrett Cecere passed the puck to Ebbing positioned at the right side of Adirondack's net as he snapped a one-timer past Sakellaropoulos for his 100th ECHL career point.

Erik Jesberger previews the game on Apr.6, 2022.

The Thunder answered back with their first goal of the game in the final minute of the first period. Shane Harper's first of two goals in the game was the final product of a crisp pass from the top of the Royals' zone down to the right post where Harper crashed in on net and lifted the puck past Hayden Hawkey, Luke Stevens' tape-to-tape feed to Harper tied the score heading into the second period, 1-1.

Similar to the first, both teams scored a goal for a tie score after two periods, 2-2. Jacob Pritchard's 16th goal of the season followed Nick Rivera's shorthanded goal off of a forced turnover by Sebastian Vidmar in Reading's zone.

Adirondack took a commanding lead to win the three-game series in the third period. Harper scored the game winning goal 29 seconds into the final period of regulation. Matt Baker's first goal of the season extended the Thunder lead to two before Patrick Grasso sealed the game with an empty net goal.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue ten-straight games against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 39-16-7-2 record with a .680 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .664 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Maine tied in third place with .515 point percentages while Trois-Riviéres sits in fourth place with a .508 point percentage. Worcester falls to fifth place with a .500 point percentage while Adirondack is in last place with a .423 point percentage in 65 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

610 NIGHT/COLLEGE NIGHT - 4/06/22

$6.10 green zone tickets

$5 college tickets

$1 PBR drafts

PRINCESSES & PIRATES/STAR WARS - 4/08/22

Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)

Meet Star Wars characters

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Danny Briere

WALL OF HONOR NIGHT - 4/09/22

Wall of Honor Ceremony presented by V&M Towing

Team photo giveaway

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.