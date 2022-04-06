Admirals Dominate Orlando, Now Winners in Six of Last Eight
April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
ORLANDO, FL. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night, 4-1. The victory gave the Admirals their sixth win in the last eight games. It was also the first time since November they have won three straight games.
After Michael Bullion put forth a dazzling performance on Sunday vs Jacksonville, Dylan Wells would receive the start in goal at Amway Center. He was at his absolute best, making 40 saves on 41 Orlando shots.
Ryan Valentini, who has been a force to be reckoned with since his arrival from the Indy Fuel, got the scoring started for Norfolk at the 5:47 mark of the first period. Cody Milan and Alex Tonge would recieve the assists on the goal.
Nearly four minutes later, the Solar Bears struck with a goal from Tye Felhaber. It was his sixth of the season and the Bears tied it up at one.
Nearing the end of the period, the Admirals would get back in the lead and they would stay there for the rest of the hockey game. Valentini cashed in on his 17th of the season and second of the game with Milan and Murray getting the assists.
At the start of the second period, the Admirals kept their foot on the gas pedal as Daniel Brickley scored his fifth goal of the season on a slapshot over the glove of Orlando goaltender, Alexei Melnichuk. The goal would send Melnichulk to the bench and was replaced by Brad Barone. Melnichuk would finish with just nine saves on 12 shots against him.
Tonge would pick up the assist on Brickley's goal, which gave him 100 points in his ECHL career.
Wells continued to stand on his head and the Admirals finished it off with an empty-netter from Brickley.
The Admirals have now won six of their last eight games and look to continue the momentum tomorrow as they wrap up their season series against the Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.
