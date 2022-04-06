Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals: April 6, 2022
April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-28-6-1 / .523) host the Norfolk Admirals (25-36-2-3 / .417) for the first of back-to-back meetings tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears have not played the Admirals since late November.
The team will host Pride Night tonight, along with Wine Down Wednesday, featuring $5 wine specials.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Orlando is 3-2-1-0 against Norfolk this season in the eight-game regular season series.
Aaron Luchuk enters tonight's game with a five-game point streak (4g-4a).
The Solar Bears are 13-2-3-0 when scoring first on home ice.
Alexei Melnichuk is expected to start tonight for Orlando; he made 28 saves on Monday and has a .909 save percentage through five appearances this season.
Orlando is 13-3-4-1 in games decided by two or fewer goals on home ice.
Michael Brodzinski is tied for seventh in league scoring among defensemen with 42 points; his next point will tie Cody Donaghey (43, 2018-19) for the club record for most points by a defenseman in a season.
Orlando is 6-for-25 (24.0%) on the power play against Norfolk.
Luke McInnis has six points (2g-4a) in six games against the Admirals.
Norfolk recently wrapped up a five-in-six homestand against Jacksonville, going 3-2-0-0. Noah Corson leads the Admirals in scoring against the Solar Bears with eight points (4g-4a) in six games.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for 407 Night and Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals: April 6, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lukas Parik Returned from AHL Ontario - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Falls 6-1 to Tulsa on Wednesday Morning - Wichita Thunder
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Silence Thunder 6-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Battle in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Return Home to Host Thunder in Midweek Face Off - Reading Royals
- Lions Face Cyclones to Secure Playoff Spot - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Defend South Division Lead Tonight vs Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Everblades Ready for Showdown in Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Mariners to Hold Third Annual Sensory Reduced Game - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Opens Busy Week this Morning vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Explode on Fuel, Momentum Builds Down Stretch - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.