Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals: April 6, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-28-6-1 / .523) host the Norfolk Admirals (25-36-2-3 / .417) for the first of back-to-back meetings tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears have not played the Admirals since late November.

The team will host Pride Night tonight, along with Wine Down Wednesday, featuring $5 wine specials.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 3-2-1-0 against Norfolk this season in the eight-game regular season series.

Aaron Luchuk enters tonight's game with a five-game point streak (4g-4a).

The Solar Bears are 13-2-3-0 when scoring first on home ice.

Alexei Melnichuk is expected to start tonight for Orlando; he made 28 saves on Monday and has a .909 save percentage through five appearances this season.

Orlando is 13-3-4-1 in games decided by two or fewer goals on home ice.

Michael Brodzinski is tied for seventh in league scoring among defensemen with 42 points; his next point will tie Cody Donaghey (43, 2018-19) for the club record for most points by a defenseman in a season.

Orlando is 6-for-25 (24.0%) on the power play against Norfolk.

Luke McInnis has six points (2g-4a) in six games against the Admirals.

Norfolk recently wrapped up a five-in-six homestand against Jacksonville, going 3-2-0-0. Noah Corson leads the Admirals in scoring against the Solar Bears with eight points (4g-4a) in six games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for 407 Night and Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

