Game Day: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM

April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









JD Dudek of the Allen Americans vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans) JD Dudek of the Allen Americans vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open the week with a Wednesday night game against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. The Americans swept the Mavericks last week in a home-and-home series. The Americans remain in fourth place in the Mountain Division holding on to the final playoff spot. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Friday, April 8 vs. Kansas City.

Good to the Last Shot: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-2 at CUTX Arena. Josh Winquist, Spencer Asuchak and Chad Butcher all scored in the shootout for the Americans. Allen split the two-game series with the Oilers over the weekend. Allen goalie Luke Peressini stopped 44 of 46 shots to get the one-goal win. With the victory, the Americans passed the Oilers in the standings and moved back into fourth place overall in the Mountain Division.

Costello Misses First-Ever Game with Allen: Chad Costello missed last Sunday's game against the Tulsa Oilers with an upper body injury. It was the first-ever game missed by the veteran forward. Costello played three straight 72-game seasons in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Costello is fifth overall in the ECHL in scoring.

Welcome Young Man: The Allen Americans welcomed a new player from college last weekend, with the signing of Justin Young, a 6-foot-1 and 180-pound forward from Leduc, Alberta. The 1997-born winger had 31 points in 36 games this season with American International College (AHA). Prior to his time there, he spent three seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, where his best season came in 2019-2020 where he had 21 points in 36 games.

Turning the Tide: The Allen Americans won their second extra session game of the week last Sunday, with the 3-2 shootout win over Tulsa. Last Wednesday night, the Americans beat Kansas City 3-2 in overtime.

One More Time: Americans defenseman Darian Skeoch will miss tonight's game against the Mavericks, serving the final game of a three-game suspension. He served the first two last Saturday and Sunday against Tulsa.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 17-12-2-0

Away: 14-14-5-1

Overall: 31-26-7-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (26) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (68) Chad Costello

+/-: (+17) Kris Myllari

PIM: (123) Darian Skeoch

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 18-14-1-2

Road: 11-17-4-0

Overall: 29-31-5-2

Last 10: 2-4-3-1

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (22) Nick Pastujov

Assists: (38) Marcus Crawford

Points: (50) Nick Pastujov

+/-: (+21) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (242) Mikael Robidoux.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.