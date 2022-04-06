Glads Fall to Everblades at Home

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-22-3-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (39-19-6-4) by a score of 7-1 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Wednesday night. Gabe Guertler recorded the lone goal for Atlanta late in the third period. With the loss, the Gladiators slid back to second place in the South Division.

First Star: Matteo Gennaro (FLA) - goal, assist

Second Star: Zach Solow (FLA) - goal, assist

Third Star: Gabe Guertler (ATL) - goal

Florida started the scoring early in the first period when Dylan Vander Esch scored from the low slot (1:44).

The Everblades took a 2-0 advantage early in the second period after Matteo Gennaro cashed in from right in front of the net (3:03).

Less than three minutes later, Florida took a 3-0 lead when Zach Solow found the back of the net (5:40).

Just two minutes after that, the Everblades made it 4-0 on a power-play opportunity after John MaCarron found twine (7:20).

Florida piled on and made it 5-0 early in the third period when Levko Koper cashed in from the low slot (6:04).

Xavier Bouchard extended the lead to 6-0 midway through the third period after scoring off a deflection (11:57).

The Everblades took a 7-0 advantage late in the third period when Koper scored a shorthanded goal for his second of the game (15:34).

Atlanta made it 7-1 late in the third period after Gabe Guertler flew down the entire length of the ice and blasted the puck past Florida goaltender Parker Gahagen on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity (18:32).

Gahagen saved 23 of 24 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.

