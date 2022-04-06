K-Wings Explode on Fuel, Momentum Builds Down Stretch

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (35-30-1-0) got the offense rolling immediately, and delivered the knockout punch in the third via the stick of Jake Slaker and beat the Indy Fuel (30-32-2-3) Tuesday at Wings Event Center, 5-2.

When the K-Wings needed a bounce back win, Jake Slaker (14, 15, 16) was there, scoring the game winning goal and notching his first career hat trick in the process.

Kalamazoo jumped out to a two-goal lead by the 8:18 mark of the first period, but Indy clawed back to tie it at the 5:51 mark of the third.

A little over three minutes later, Tanner Sorenson (34) laid a thunderous hit in the corner to spring the puck towards the slot. Then Erik Bradford (28) tipped it to Slaker who buried the game-winner.

Slaker's first goal came on the power play in the first. Justin Murray (20) fed Slaker a one timer in the right circle, which gave the K-Wings the 2-0 lead. Bradford (28) assisted on the goal.

Finally, Slaker scored the empty netter with an extra attacker on the ice for Indy. Sorenson (35) and Olivier LeBlanc (5) assisted on the goal.

Zach Jordan (13) scored Kalamazoo's insurance goal at the 17:46 mark of the third with an unassisted snipe from the right circle.

Giovanni Valatti (4) opened up the scoring for the K-Wings just 41 seconds into the game with a booming slap shot from the blue line. Sorenson (32) and Bradford (27) assisted on the goal. It's now the third straight game Kalamazoo has opened the scoring in the game's first two minutes.

Trevor Gorsuch (22 saves) earned win No. 22 on the season and was back to committing larceny again in this one.

The top line of Slaker, Bradford and Sorenson each had three points on the evening, and Slaker finished the season series versus Indy with a team leading 18 points (7G, 11A).

With the win, the K-Wings regained the No. 4 ranking in the Central Division.

Kalamazoo's next game is against the Iowa Heartlanders (27-30-8-1) on Friday in Coralville. Puck drop at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

