Defenseman Paul Meyer Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Paul Meyer to a standard player contract.

Meyer, 25, signs with Indy after splitting the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Norfolk Admirals and Adirondack Thunder. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound defenseman has skated in a total of 35 games this season tallying seven assists and 14 penalty minutes. Currently in his second professional season, Meyer has appeared in 40 ECHL games earning one goal, seven assists and 14 penalty minutes.

Meyer joins the Fuel ahead of two games this weekend against two Central Division opponents. Indy will start their weekend with a home Friday night contest against the Wheeling Nailers before closing out their weekend with a trip to Coralville to visit the Iowa Heartlanders.

