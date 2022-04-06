Glads Defend South Division Lead Tonight vs Everblades

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-21-3-1) collide with the Florida Everblades (38-19-6-4) in a battle between the two top teams in the South Division tonight at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. Atlanta has split the season series with Florida, and each club has won five of the previous 10 meetings.

Scouting the Everblades

The Everblades have won their last two games and are 6-2-2-0 in their last 10 contests. Florida recently acquired Derek Angeli in a trade with Kansas City. Angeli has totaled 67 points (29G-38A) so far this season. Along with Angeli, John McCarron with 65 points (28G-37A) and Blake Winiecki with 64 points (25G-35A) also rank within the league's top 11 scorers. Goaltender Parker Gahagen sits in fourth in the ECHL with a 2.23 goals-against average and owns a strong 17-9-2-1 record.

Last Time Out

Atlanta hung on to take out the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a 4-3 final on Sunday at Gas South Arena. Four different Glads found the back of the net, and Joe Murdaca finished his afternoon with 24 saves on 27 shots.

Last Meeting

The Glads fell to the Everblades 3-2 on Jan. 22 in Estero, Florida the last time these two teams met. Atlanta led 2-1 in the third until Florida ripped off a pair of goals to take a late lead. Both Gladiators goals were shorthanded tallies.

Playoff Bound

The Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Friday's win against Greenville. Atlanta had missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and had not been to the postseason since 2017-18 under Chuck Weber.

Home Sweet Home

Atlanta is tied for the league lead with 24 home wins this season. The Glads are also tied for the ECHL's best home points percentage mark at .742. Atlanta has won seven of its last eight home games dating back to Feb. 6, including its last three.

Cardiac Glads

No team has more third-period comebacks than the Gladiators this season. Atlanta is 10-14-1-0 when trailing after the first two frames. Six of the Gladiators' last 12 wins have resulted from a multi-goal comeback. Atlanta also holds a winning mark of 20-14-2-1 when the opposition strikes first.

WHEN: Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Florida Everblades

PROMOTION: $5 Tickets on behalf of Helping Mamas

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

