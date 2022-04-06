Mariners to Hold Third Annual Sensory Reduced Game

PORTLAND, ME - In partnership with the Autism Society of Maine, the Maine Mariners will host their third annual sensory-reduced game for "Autism Acceptance Night" at the Cross Insurance Arena. The promotion will take place Wednesday, April 13th, when the Mariners host the Reading Royals at 7 PM.

Throughout the game, the presentation will feature a sensory-reduced atmosphere, bringing down the normal levels of loud noises and sound effects that a hockey game typically entails. In order to accommodate fans with sensitivity to light and sound, several adjustments will be made to the in-game experience. There will be no goal horn or flickering lights, music levels will be brought down, and elements that encourage yelling and loud crowd responses will be rolled back.

"There are elements to our game presentation that prohibit some fans from attending," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "We think this game will not only be an opportunity for autistic fans to experience a hockey game comfortably, but also educate all of our fans on what might be upsetting for people with autism. We hope everyone enjoys watching the Mariners take the ice."

In addition to the subdued game presentation, the Mariners will provide a "quiet space" in the CN Brown Landing for fans who need a break from the action during the night. The overall goal is to create a less-hectic atmosphere than the average hockey game, so that those fans who would be normally overwhelmed by the environment can participate in the enjoyment of a Mariners game and in a stress-free atmosphere.

"Having an Autism Acceptance Night for families who have a child or adult that struggles with sensory issues means that will get to attend a game with some of those barriers removed," said Cathy Dionne, Execute Director for the Autism Society of Maine. "Providing sensory rooms for individuals to have access along with no horns and lights blasting are so helpful to those families. Acceptance is just that, we accept individuals for who they are and respect them. The Mariners are providing a night that will have a big impact on families and autistic adults who enjoy being in their community but struggle with the environment."

To purchase discounted tickets to Autism Acceptance Night, click here. The game begins at 7 PM, with doors opening at 6 PM.

