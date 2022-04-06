Vaive Scores 100th Goal as a Cyclone in Loss to Lions

Cincinnati, OH - Justin Vaive and Sean Allen each scored for Cincinnati, but Trois-Rivières ultimately prevailed in the first ever meeting between these teams via a 4-2 score.

The Cyclones are 35-29-3-0 with five games to play in their season. The Lions are 30-28-4-1.

- After a scoreless first, a trio of goals were found in the second period, with Trois-Rivières striking twice. Alexandre Fortin collected a stretch pass to the Cyclones blue line for a breakaway goal 55 seconds into the period.

- The Lions doubled-up on a goal line drive from Justin Ducharme, who found just enough of a gap on the post Sean Bonar leaned on to make it 2-0.

- Justin Vaive would respond to cut the Lions' advantage in half. The captain crashed the net on a pass from Jesse Schultz, scoring his 20th of the season and Vaive's 100th goal as a Cyclone. Vaive, 32, has skated in 284 games over parts of seven seasons in Cincinnati.

- Anthony Nellis helped the Lions regain a two goal lead near the midway point of the third, driving the net and collecting a puck from his glove to his stick, then sliding it underneath Bonar. The goal would be placed under review, but was not overturned.

- Yet again, the Cyclones forged a quick response, as Sean Allen scooped up a rebound off a shot from Schultz to score his first goal as a Cyclone. Shultz took a sharp angle effort from the right wing that Arturs Silovs denied, but kicked the puck into the slot where Allen was ready, making the game 3-2 with 10:14 left to play. Trois-Rivières' Alexis D'aoust would end up scoring an empty net goal with less than a minute left to make it 4-2.

- Bonar made 24 saves for Cincinnati.

The Cyclones spend the remainder of their road trip in Newfoundland, where they'll face the Growlers three times from Friday-Sunday.

