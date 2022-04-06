Miller's Late Goal Propels Stingrays to Fifth Straight Win

April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - A late goal from Jade Miller propelled the South Carolina Stingrays (26-36-6-0) to their fifth straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (37-25-3-2) at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville struck first on Brendan Harris' 12th mark of the year nearly three and a half minutes into the opening stanza. Former Stingray, Victor Hadfield, picked up a loose puck and fired an outlet pass to Harris, who sprinted for the breakaway tuck for the 1-0 lead.

Andrew Cherniwchan evened the score before the conclusion of the first period, netting his 19th goal of the season. With under three minutes remaining, the Stingrays power play went to work as Cherniwchan picked up the puck with his back to the net and spun to beat François Brassard for the game-tying goal.

The Stingrays captain tallied his second goal of the contest early in the second period, slapping a rebound past Brassard for the 2-1 lead. Just over two and a half minutes into the middle frame, Kevin O'Neil sent a shot from the blue line that ricocheted off the end wall and back to Cherniwchan who crashed the net for the put back tally.

Midway through the third period, Ian McKinnon tied the game on his third tuck of the season. Derek Lodermeier blocked a breakout pass from South Carolina and sent the puck in front of the net where McKinnon crashed the net, chipping the game-tying goal past Hunter Shepard.

With time winding down in regulation, Miller launched a puck from the corner towards the net that bounced off Brassard for the go-ahead goal. The officials reviewed the play and confirmed the goal, leading to South Carolina's victory.

The Stingrays return home this Friday, April 8th, for the final home weekend of the season against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.