Icemen Clinch Berth in 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack are pleased to announce that the team has clinched a berth in the 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Bold City Tattoo.

The Icemen punched their ticket to the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The Florida Everblades and Atlanta Gladiators have also clinched playoff spots in the South Division.

Playoff package information will be announced in the coming days. Single game tickets for the first round of the playoffs will go on sale on Tuesday, April 12. Opponent and dates will be announced at a later date. Single game tickets may be purchased online on Ticketmaster.

All 904 Club Members will soon receive information for reserving their seats for the playoffs prior to tickets going on sale to the general public.

The Icemen are back home on Wednesday, April 13 when they battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Jaxicemen.com.

