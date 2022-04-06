Stevens Gets 1st Pro Goal, Wheeling Wins, 6-4
April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Four skaters scored for the Iowa Heartlanders but it wasn't enough as they lost, 6-4, to the Wheeling Nailers Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Jake Stevens, Zach White, Ryan Kuffner and Josh Koepplinger had Iowa's goals. Iowa closes out its final home games of the regular season Friday vs. Kalamazoo and Saturday vs. Indy.
Iowa trailed by two for much of the first period before Stevens scored a power-play goal for the Heartlanders. Following a face-off, Stevens took a one-legged snipe from the left point that sailed through four Nailers and in. It was the first professional goal of Stevens' career in his sixth game with the Heartlanders.
White evened the score with less than 30 seconds left in the first period, two minutes after Stevens' goal. Once again, Stevens factored; White deflected a his shot at net front for his 16th of the year. The Curry College graduate has 46 points this season, fourth most on the team.
Wheeling tallied a goal to take the lead before Kuffner tied things again, 3-3. Fedor Gordeev rifled a shot through traffic that created a rebound. Kuffner snatched it in front of the net and sent the puck whizzing in at 8:15 of the second.
The Heartlanders took their first and only lead of the game 69 seconds later on the power play. Koepplinger delivered a smooth one timer from inside the left circle to bury his third goal in 15 games with Iowa.
Wheeling tallied three straight to take a 6-4 lead into the third and both teams failed to score in the final period. The Heartlanders outshot the Nailers, 24-12, during the second and third periods.
Iowa went 2-for-5 on the power play while Wheeling scored on both of their opportunities.
Louis-Philip Guindon earned the win with 28 saves. Corbin Kaczperski took the loss, stopping 21.
The final home stand of Iowa's regular season Fri., Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo for Group Appreciation Night, presented by United Iowa Financial. The team's final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic at 7:00 p.m. against Indy, with a trading card giveaway presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.
Iowa will wear the team's brand-new third jerseys for the next two games. Replicas are available at The Silo Team Store and at shopheartlanders.com.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
Upcoming Home Games
- Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - College Night presented by Hills Bank, game presented by Mercy Iowa City
- Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Group Appreciation Night presented by United Iowa Financial
- Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with Team Trading Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.
The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
