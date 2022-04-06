Solar Bears Fall 4-1 to Admirals

April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Tye Felhaber scored for the second straight game and the Orlando Solar Bears (31-29-6-1) outshot the Norfolk Admirals (26-36-2-3) 41-23, but Dylan Wells made 40 saves and Ryan Valentini tallied two goals and two assists to send the Solar Bears to a 4-1 loss on Wednesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Felhaber scored midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but Valentini scored his second of the period to send the game to a 2-1 score by the intermission.

Goaltender Alexei Melnichuk was replaced by Brad Barone early in the second period after conceding a goal to Daniel Brickley, who added an empty-net tally in the third period.

As a result of the loss, Orlando (.5149, four games remaining) falls back to fifth place behind Greenville (.5153, seven games remaining) in the South Division, with a Magic Number of 11 points (combined points earned by Orlando and/or lost by Greenville) needed to qualify for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

1st Period

NOR Goal: Ryan Valentini (16) at 5:47. Assisted by Cody Milan and Alex Tonge.

ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (6) at 9:29. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Cole Moberg.

NOR Goal: Ryan Valentini (17) at 15:10. Assisted by Cody Milan and Blake Murray.

SHOTS: ORL 11, NOR 10

2nd Period

NOR Goal: Daniel Brickley (5) at 1:31. Assisted by Alex Tonge and Ryan Valentini.

SHOTS: ORL 13, NOR 8

3rd Period

NOR Goal: Daniel Brickley (6) [EN] at 16:14. Assisted by Alex Tonge and Ryan Valentini.

SHOTS: ORL 17, FLA 5

Goaltending

ORL: Alexei Melnichuk [L], 9-for-12; Brad Barone, 10-for-10

NOR: Dylan Wells, 40-for-41

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for 407 Night and Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.