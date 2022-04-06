Solar Bears Fall 4-1 to Admirals
April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tye Felhaber scored for the second straight game and the Orlando Solar Bears (31-29-6-1) outshot the Norfolk Admirals (26-36-2-3) 41-23, but Dylan Wells made 40 saves and Ryan Valentini tallied two goals and two assists to send the Solar Bears to a 4-1 loss on Wednesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Felhaber scored midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but Valentini scored his second of the period to send the game to a 2-1 score by the intermission.
Goaltender Alexei Melnichuk was replaced by Brad Barone early in the second period after conceding a goal to Daniel Brickley, who added an empty-net tally in the third period.
As a result of the loss, Orlando (.5149, four games remaining) falls back to fifth place behind Greenville (.5153, seven games remaining) in the South Division, with a Magic Number of 11 points (combined points earned by Orlando and/or lost by Greenville) needed to qualify for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
1st Period
NOR Goal: Ryan Valentini (16) at 5:47. Assisted by Cody Milan and Alex Tonge.
ORL Goal: Tye Felhaber (6) at 9:29. Assisted by Odeen Tufto and Cole Moberg.
NOR Goal: Ryan Valentini (17) at 15:10. Assisted by Cody Milan and Blake Murray.
SHOTS: ORL 11, NOR 10
2nd Period
NOR Goal: Daniel Brickley (5) at 1:31. Assisted by Alex Tonge and Ryan Valentini.
SHOTS: ORL 13, NOR 8
3rd Period
NOR Goal: Daniel Brickley (6) [EN] at 16:14. Assisted by Alex Tonge and Ryan Valentini.
SHOTS: ORL 17, FLA 5
Goaltending
ORL: Alexei Melnichuk [L], 9-for-12; Brad Barone, 10-for-10
NOR: Dylan Wells, 40-for-41
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they host the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for 407 Night and Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022
- Walleye Score Three But Come up Short against Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Dominate Orlando, Now Winners in Six of Last Eight - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Defeat Cincinnati 4-2 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Miller's Late Goal Propels Stingrays to Fifth Straight Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Fall 4-1 to Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Railers Storm Back to Complete Comeback Win over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Clinch Berth in 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mariners Let Lead Slip in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Claim Share of First Place with Huge 7-1 Win over Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- Vaive Scores 100th Goal as a Cyclone in Loss to Lions - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Glads Fall to Everblades at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- Defenseman Paul Meyer Signs with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals: April 6, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lukas Parik Returned from AHL Ontario - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Falls 6-1 to Tulsa on Wednesday Morning - Wichita Thunder
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Silence Thunder 6-1 - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Battle in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Return Home to Host Thunder in Midweek Face Off - Reading Royals
- Lions Face Cyclones to Secure Playoff Spot - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Glads Defend South Division Lead Tonight vs Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Everblades Ready for Showdown in Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Mariners to Hold Third Annual Sensory Reduced Game - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Opens Busy Week this Morning vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Explode on Fuel, Momentum Builds Down Stretch - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.