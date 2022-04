ECHL Transactions - April 6

April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:

Adirondack:

Add Tim Theocharidis, D returned from loan to Utica

Delete Brandon Kasel, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Combs, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Mark Sinclair, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Passolt, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Houser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Delete Liam MacDougall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Florida:

Add Lukas Kaelble, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Alex Ierullo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve

Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Matt Stief, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Delete Peter Thome, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Indy:

Add Paul Meyer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Josh Koepplinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Giles, D activated from reserve

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Berzolla, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Eric Williams, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve

Delete Carter Robertson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Orlando:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Lukas Parik, G assigned by Ontario

Delete Colton Leiter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Reading:

Add Patrick McNally, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin Conley, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Carlson, D placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Cressey, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Toledo:

Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Justin Ducharme, F assigned by Laval

Delete Tim Vanstone, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Cam Hausinger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Worcester:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Balmas, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Coskey, F recalled by Bridgeport

ECHL Stories from April 6, 2022

