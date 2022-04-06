GAME REPORT: Oilers Silence Thunder 6-1
April 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - Five separate goal scorers lifted the Oilers 6-1 over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday.
Joe Garreffa opened the scoring with a high-slot snapper just 5:33 into the game. Jimmy Soper made it 2-0 less than three minutes later, popping home a loose puck in the crease. Jack Doremus followed up with a one-time blast from the left circle 9:17 into the action, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead in the opening half of the first period. Connor Walters scored Wichita's lone goal of the contest 13:42 in, getting a deflection from a point shot.
Doremus notched his second goal of the game 2:25 in, cranking a left-point shot past Jake Theut on the power play to set the score 4-1 in Tulsa's favor. Ryan DaSilva scored the second power-play goal of the game with 1:07 remaining in the second period, launching a shot from the left-wing half wall over the shoulder of Theut.
Adam Pleskach scored the lone goal of the third period, tapping home a seam pass from Duggie Lagrone to finalize the 6-1 victory.
The Oilers will face Wichita again on Friday, April 8 at the BOK Center. The game is the final regular season home game this season, starting at 7:05 p.m.
GAME REPORT: Oilers Silence Thunder 6-1
