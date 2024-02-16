Wichita Hosts Kansas City Tonight for Red Friday

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a two-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Kansas City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder are coming off a 3-1 loss on the road this past Wednesday at Allen. The Mavericks swept their series in Rapid City and are 7-0-0-1 in their last eight games.

Wichita is seventh in the Mountain Division with 35 points. Kansas City is first in the division with 73 points.

The Thunder are looking for their first home regulation win in the season-series against the Mavericks. Wichita's only regulation win against Kansas City came at Cable Dahmer Arena during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mitchell Russell is starting to find his groove. He netted his second pro goal last Saturday night. Russell has points in six of his last seven games (2g, 5a). Russell netted an assist on Wednesday night to give him points in back-to-back games.

Trevor Gorsuch has made at least 47 saves in two of his last four appearances. He stopped 50 shots on February 4 and followed that up with 47 saves on February 8. Over the last four games, he has a 2.89 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for second among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 8-6-5when scoring first...Wichita is 8-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 10-2-3 when leading after two...Wichita is third in the league with 25 major penalties...

MAVERICKS NOTES - Patrick Curry is third in the league in points (55) and tied for third in game-winning goals (6)...Max Andreev is third in assists (36) and second in rookie scoring with 47 points...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (32.9%)...Marc-Olivier Duquette is fourth in plus/minus (+25)...Cade Borchardt is third for rookies with 33 assists...

