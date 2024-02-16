Austin Saint Signed Ahead of Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie forward Austin Saint has signed his first professional contract with the Swamp Rabbits.

Saint joins the Swamp Rabbits awaiting his professional hockey debut. The 5'11", 190-pound forward finished his second season in USports with the Royal Military College, racking up 33 points (18g-15ast) in 28 games. In 54 games with the Paladins over two seasons, Saint ignited the goal lamp 30 times and accrued 52 points.

A native of Bonnyville, Alberta, Saint, preceded his college experience in parts of five seasons playing for his hometown Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL. There, he earned 31goals, 26 assists, and 57 points in 94 games.

The Swamp Rabbits return home for another "three-in-three", with the first two games to be played on home ice. Puck drop for tonight's weekend opener, featuring "Outdoors Night" presented by AB Tree, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Saturday, February 17th, is "Star Wars Night" presented by Champion Comfort Experts against the Atlanta Gladiators, featuring a lightsaber giveaway at the doors with a 7:05 p.m. EST start. The Swamp Rabbits conclude the weekend on Sunday, February 18th, from Gas South Arena for a 3:00 p.m. EST matinee showdown against Atlanta.

