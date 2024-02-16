Three-Goal First Frame Powers Indy over Iowa

Coralville, Iowa -The Iowa Heartlanders allowed three goals in the first period and could not recover in a 7-1 loss to the Indy Fuel Friday at Xtream Arena. Casey Dornbach scored Iowa's only goal.

Jon Martin struck first for the Fuel, 9:14 into the first period, slotting a top-shelf goal over the shoulder of Peyton Jones. At 12:21, Andrew Bellant extended the lead, 2-0, with a short-handed goal, assisted by Bryan Lemos. Seamus Malone further widened the Fuel's lead, capitalizing on a breakaway to score a second short-handed goal within a minute span of Iowa's power play. Matus Spodniak was credited with two assists in the first period.

Kyle Maksimovich scored the only goal of the middle frame at 15:45, to extend the Fuel's lead, 4-0, assisted by Colin Bilek and Cameron Hillis.

Bilek earned his second point, scoring a wrist shot past Jones, extending the score to 5-0 for the Fuel.

Dornbach answered 30 seconds later with a shot from the right face-off circle to make it 5-1, assisted by Adam Goodsir.

Anthony Petruzzelli converted on the Fuel's power play to make it a five-goal game with a score of 6-1. Martin and Maksimovich were credited with the assists earning their second points of the night. Hillis scored Indy's seventh goal.

The Fuel had seven goal scorers. Jones made 27 saves in defeat. Mitchell Weeks made 29 saves in victory.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

Iowa completes a seven-game homestand vs. Wichita on Wed., Feb. 21 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Wichita, featuring $5 kids tickets for fans 18 and younger (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

The Heartlanders start a seven-game road trip on Fri., Feb. 23 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The road trip continues on Sat., Feb. 24 at 6:35 p.m. against the Cyclones.

