A Flurry of Roster Moves Prior to Friday's Grizzlies-Nailers Battle

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed veteran defenseman Cody Corbett. The AHL's Colorado Eagles have reassigned goaltender Arvid Holm and forward Alex Beaucage to the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have released forward J.C. Campagna.

Corbett has appeared in 95 AHL games in his career with Lake Erie, San Antonio and Bakersfield. He also has 187 games of ECHL experience with Fort Wayne, Colorado, South Carolina, Idaho, Atlanta, Allen and Kalamazoo. He has played in 12 games against the Grizzlies over his career and he has 3 assists, all of them coming with Idaho in the 2017-18 season. In the WHL he was part of 2 WHL championship clubs with Edmonton (2012, 2014). He was also a member of the Oil Kings 2014 Memorial Cup championship club.

Beaucage has 1 goal and 3 assists in 4 games with Utah this season. Both players are in their 3rd seasons as professionals in North America.

Holm was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 6th round (167th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year NHL Entry contract with Winnipeg in the summer of 2020. Holm played with the Manitoba Moose for 2 seasons from 2021-2023. In 59 games with the Moose he had a record of 30-21-6. Holm had a .911 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA in the 2022-23 season. At the conclusion of his entry-level contract with the Jets, Holm was not tendered a qualifying offer and was released as a free agent. On July 1, 2023, Holm signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Colorado Avalanche. This season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles he has a 4-5 record with a 3.20 GAA and a .873 save percentage.

Campagna appeared in 12 games with Utah and had 1 goal and 4 assists.

Games This Week

Friday - Wheeling at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend.

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Wheeling at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Presented by Mountainland Supply Company

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Wheeling at Utah. Maverik Center. 3:10 pm. Marvel Super Hero Day.

Current Utah Grizzlies Roster

Forwards (14): Jeremiah Addison, Aaron Aragon, Alex Beaucage, Adam Berg, Nathan Burke, Cody Caron, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Tyler Penner, Brett Stapley, Dean Yakura.

Defenseman (8): Cody Corbett, Kade Jensen, Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Jordon Stone, Robbie Stucker, Michael Underwood, Quinn Wichers.

Goaltenders (3): Will Cranley, Dante Giannuzzi, Arvid Holm.

