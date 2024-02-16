Royals Take on Thunder for Friday Night Face-Off in Glens Falls, NY

February 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game weekend against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday February 16th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting 'Reading Premium' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid starting on Tuesday, February, 13. The online auction ends Sunday, February 18 at 9 p.m.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store.

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hold a 17-21-5-2 record after suffering a series sweep to the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, February 10, 3-0. The Royals earned a point in the three-game series following an overtime loss to the Nailers on Friday, February 9, 2-1. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals hoists a 1-2-2-1 record with a point earned in four of six games.

Prior to the Wheeling series, the Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday, February 4th at Santander Arena. The Royals took four of the possible six points in the three-game series with Adirondack after earning points in post-regulation losses on Saturday, February 3, 1-0, in a shootout and on Friday, February 2, 4-3, in overtime. The Royals have earned a point in seven of their last 10 games (3-3-3-1) overall and have earned a point in 9 of their last 10 road games (6-1-3).

Ryan Chyzowski (17g-13a) and Joe Nardi (10g-20a) lead the Royals with 30 points this season. Chyzowski scored two goals for his team leading 16th and 17th goals of the season in the series opener against Adirondack on Friday, February 2.

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the Friday face-off at 30-11-4-2 through 47 games this season. The Thunder suffered a series sweep on the road to the Florida Everblades where they were outscored 13-5 in the three-game series. Prior to series, the Thunder earned a point in 17 consecutive games (14-0-2-1) with a 6-0-1-1 record at home and 8-0-1 record on the road during the 17-game stretch.

Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (21) while forward Shane Harper holds the team lead in points (37). Harper leads leads the club in assists (24) and ties Grasso, Yushiro Hirano and Erik Middendorf for the team lead in power play goals (4).

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Reading Premium Night - Feb. 17 vs. Newfoundland - Presented by Sly Fox Brewing Company

Enjoy locally brewed Reading Premium with drink and concession deals around the concourse!

Reading Premium specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Reading Premium goalie oven mitt

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.