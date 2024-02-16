Game Preview: February 16 vs Allen Americans

TULSA, Okla. - The Oilers host the Allen Americans for a fourth-straight meeting. Allen visits the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. after defeating the Wichita Thunder 3-1 on Wednesday.

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 16

LOCATION: BOK Center (200 S. Denver Ave. Tulsa, OK)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. CT

OPPONENT: Allen Americans

WATCH: Flo Hockey

PROMOTIONS: Free Hat Night; Nickname Night

- The Oilers will be wearing special 'Nickname' jerseys, with each player's nickname on the nameplate. The jerseys will be auctioned off directly after the game in the River Spirit Lounge.

- The first 1000 fans will receive a free Tulsa Oilers hat

TULSA AT A GLANCE

OILERS RECORD: 22-19-4-1 (49 points, Third in Mountain Division)

OILERS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 5-3-1-1

OILERS HOME RECORD: 14-9-3-0

OILERS STREAK: 1-0-0-0

LAST GAME: Feb. 10 at Allen (6-1 W)

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Kyle Crnkovic - 37

Goals: Eddie Matsushima, Alec Butcher - 16

Assists: Kyle Crnkovic - 26

+/-: Eddie Matsushima - + 15

PIM: Mike McKee - 46

WINS: Julian Junca - 11

Save Percentage: Troy Kobryn - .974

ALLEN AT A GLANCE

AMERICANS RECORD: 21-24-2-1 (45 points, Fourth in Mountain Division)

AMERICANS OVER THE LAST 10 GAMES: 4-4-1-1

AMERICANS ROAD RECORD: 11-12-2-1

AMERICANS STREAK: 1-0-0-0

AMERICANS LAST GAME: Feb. 14 vs Wichita (3-1 W)

AMERICANS STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: Hank Crone - 48

Goals: Colby McAuley - 22

Assists: Hank Crone- 33

+/-: Blake Murray- +14

PIM: Mikael Robidoux - 132

Wins: Leevi Merilainen - 9

Save Percentage: Leevi Merilainen - .926

SEASON SERIES

OILERS RECORD AGAINST AMERICANS: 4-2-2-1

OILERS HOME RECORD AGAINST AMERICANS: 2-0-2-0

MOST RECENT MEETING: Feb. 10, 2024 (6-1 TULSA)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT CREDIT UNION OF TEXAS: Feb. 10, 2024 (6-1 TULSA)

MOST RECENT MEETING AT BOK CENTER: Nov. 25, 2023 (6-5 TULSA OT)

OILERS RECORD AGAINST ALLEN OVER LAST FIVE SEASONS: 23-21-7-2

OILERS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES):

GOALS: Eddie Matsushima (5); Tyler Poulsen (5); Kyle Crnkovic (4)

ASSISTS: Eddie Matsushima (9); Jarod Hilderman (8) Duggie Lagrone (7)

POINTS: Eddie Matsushima (14); Kyle Crnkovic (10); Jarod Hilderman (10)

WINS: Julian Junca (2)

AMERICANS STATISTICAL LEADERS (SERIES)

GOALS: Colby McAuley (7); several tied at (3)

ASSISTS: Hank Crone (7); Nolan Orzeck (6); Colby McAuley (5)

POINTS: Colby McAuley (12); Hank Krone (7); Kris Myllari (7)

WINS: Mark Sinclair (3)

STORYLINES

LAST TIME AGAINST THE AMERICANS: The Oilers turned in a stellar bounce-back performance on Feb. 10, defeating the Americans 6-1 after a 6-3 loss on Feb. 9. The Oilers took advantage of an undisciplined Americans squad, scoring four power-play goals, giving the Oilers a three-game, power-play goal streak. Blake McLaughlin scored his second goal in as many games to get the scoring started, and Alec Butcher and Jarod Hilderman both turned in three-point performances. Troy Kobryn made his ECHL debut, halting 37 of 38 shots enroute to second-star honors. Allen's Johnny Walker received a three-game suspension for his actions at the end of the contest, leading the game with 17 PIM.

MCLAUGHLING TO THE BANK: Blake McLaughlin didn't produce any points in his first game as an Oiler this season, but has followed up with back-to-back two-point games. The Anaheim Ducks contract has scored the Oilers first goal in the last two games and has added an assist on both occasions.

BUTCHERING THE COMPETITION: Alec Butcher earned his first three-point game as an Oiler on Feb. 10, potting a pair of power-play goals and adding an assist on Jarod Hilderman's power-play goal. This is only the second time this season an Oiler has scored multiple power-play goals and is also Butcher's first two-goal game as an Oiler.

STEADY EDDIE: While Matsushima may be on a five-game scoreless streak, the forward has assists in his last four games, totaling five over the span. The third-year Oiler produced 20 shots over last weekend's three games, including a career-high 10 shots in Feb. 10's 6-1 win.

KING OF THE HIL-DERMAN: Jarod Hilderman is currently in the most offensively productive stretch of his career. The right-handed blueliner is on a three-game point streak, producing a staggering seven points (1G, 6A) during the streak. Over his last nine games, Hilderman has 13 points (3G, 9A), helping him to new career highs in goals (4), assists (20) and points (24).

KOBRYN AND CO.: Troy Kobryn, brother of former Oiler Tyler Kobryn, made his first Oilers debut on Feb. 10, earning a win with 37 saves on 38 shots against. The 25-year-old backstop began his pro career with Norfolk at the end of last season, appearing in one period for the Admirals. Kobryn then began this season in the SPHL, playing for Pensacola, Knoxville and Fayetteville. His best numbers were with the Marksmen, going 2-0-0-0 with a .942 save percentage and 1.97 GAA. Undersized, the New Jersey native uses his athleticism to stop later moves and had a knack for looking through the screens of Allen's large forward group.

DETERMINED DEPTH: Despite having so many multi-point performances over the last two games, the Oilers have also shown their depth. Bair Gendunov has points in five-straight games (3G, 2A) and totals seven (4G, 3A) in his last seven games. Tyler Poulsen is on a two-game point streak, including his 15th goal of the season, tying his previous career high set with Rapid City in 2018-19. Kishaun Gervais is also on a two-game point streak, scoring his first goal since returning from injury on Feb. 4. The rookie forward has points in three of his four performances since his return.

DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavs. - 73 points (.793%)

2. Idaho Steelheads - 65 points (.691%)

3. Tulsa Oilers - 49 points (.533%)

4. Allen Americans- 45 points (.469%)

__________________________________________________________

5. Utah Grizzlies - 41 points (.467%)

6. Rapid City Rush - 40 points (.426%)

7. Wichita Thunder- 33 points (.380%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Feb. 1 - Brayden Sherbinin - Suspended by team to protect rights (went to Europe)

Feb. 2 - Anthony Costantini - assigned to Tulsa by San Diego Gulls

Feb. 4 - Julian Junca- Loaned to international team

Feb. 5 - Trevor Thurston - acquired via trade from Orlando for cash considerations. Signed.

Feb. 6 - Troy Kobryn - Signed to SPC from SPHL Fayetteville

Feb. 7 - Blake McLaughlin- reassigned to Tulsa from San Diego by Anaheim Ducks

Feb. 14 - Geoff Kitt suspended by team to protect rights

Tulsa travels down to Allen, Texas tomorrow for a 4:10 puck drop and the final game of the midseason five-game series.

